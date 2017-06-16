Police: Son slashed mother's hand

An Evansville man went to the hospital and authorities say he will be heading to jail next.

It all started during a family dispute on Beaver Trail around 7:30 Friday night.

Authorities tell us the son slashed his mother's hand. The son was taken to the hospital because he may have taken a number of pills.

Authorities say he's facing battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement charges.

No names have been released.

