28th annual 'Ohio River Sweep' taking place Saturday

Celebrations continue Friday on the 25th anniversary of the Tri-State's little piece of Hollywood.More >>
The annual Ohio River Sweep will take place this Saturday, June 28.More >>
A plaque from Murray State isn't just a college degree for Allen Stone, it's years of hard work, and overcoming obstacles. In May of 2012, Allen was 48 years old and diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS).More >>
There's new information on a serious crash on Square Deal Mine Road in Boonville.More >>
An Evansville man went to the hospital and authorities say he will be heading to jail next.More >>
People readily accepted the comedian's persona as America's favorite dad, magnified by his on-stage antics and role in a hit TV show. That changed when a wave of sexual assault allegations came from numerous women.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s office says a man is in a Tyler hospital after he was shot by a deputy during a traffic stop.More >>
