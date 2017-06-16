28th annual 'Ohio River Sweep' taking place Saturday

Saturday is the 28th annual Ohio River Sweep.

The six-state event extends the length of the river from Pittsburgh to Cairo, Illinois.

The downtown Evansville riverfront is one of the best views in town. City leaders want to make sure it looks its best.

Volunteers are being recruited to remove trash and other debris along the river banks. The main focus will be in the downtown area.

If you'd like to help, everyone will gather in the morning at the Four Freedoms monument. Don't worry about gloves or trash bags, as they will both be provided.

That goes for refreshments, too.

"We estimate that we pick up a couple thousand pounds of trash each year," says Carl Gist, with Ohio River Water and Sewer. "It varies, of course, a lot with the way that the river levels are and then of course education, I think now more folks are more aware of the environment and there's less pollution out there."

There's plenty of parking in the downtown area including at the Museum of Arts. Registration in advance is not required.

In conjunction, clean up of Dry Branch Creek will continue Saturday. You may know it as "Cart Creek."

More than 50 shopping carts have been pushed into the waters. An initial clean up began in early May.

Then last week, a small group of employees come here to get a jump start.

"We do want keep everybody safe so we want to ask everybody, especially with small children, we'll be directing them to just be picking up the trash and debris," explained Karan Barnhill, Storm Water Coordinator of Evansville. "We'll have the older adults and men focus on getting the actual carts out of there because a lot of them have sharp edges on them and they're very heavy with some of the salt that's in them."

If you want to help out in this area, you can park at Ivy Tech or Schnucks. There will be a waiver you'll need to sign in the parking lot of Popeyes.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.