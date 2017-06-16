Video of EPD officers helping man goes viral

If you've been on Facebook lately, you have probably seen a video of an Evansville Police Officer helping a man in need.

A man named Chris Brown posted the video this week. He said he pulled out his phone when he saw two police cars blocking in another man's car at a gas station.

Brown said he thought the man was about to get arrested, but instead of pulling handcuffs out, police reached for their wallets.

The video, showing the officers kind gesture, has more than 20,000 views on Facebook. And people have been commenting on the post, congratulating officers for their kind gesture.

But the man who took the video thought he'd be recording something completely different.

Brown told us he was headed home on Thursday when he spotted the officers who blocked in the man's van at this Conoco gas station. He thought they were about to arrest the man who, he says was crying, instead they gave him money for gas.

On Friday, that good gesture isn't going unnoticed, many saying this is much-deserved recognition for EPD.

"It's really good," said Daryl Schafer. "They don't get enough respect and they deserve a lot more respect than what they're getting. They don't know if they're coming home every day. So, like a service member. They just really don't know."

The couple in that video couldn't be reached for comment, but we talked with Chief Billy Bolin of EPD.

Chief Bolin says he was not surprised when he heard about what happened here, and he's glad to see the kind messages the community has been posting on the video.

