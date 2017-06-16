Man graduates college after being diagnosed with GBS; degree hand-delivered to home

A plaque from Murray State isn't just a college degree for Allen Stone, it's years of hard work, and overcoming obstacles.

In May of 2012, Allen was 48 years old and diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS).

"I had a bad cold on May 10th, I was in a coma on May 11th," Stone said.

He spent the next 18 months on a ventilator, and was paralyzed from his nose, down, for three years.

After several surgeries and therapy Stone only gained the use of his left thumb. He says he needed a distraction to take his mind off his disease.

"You can only play so much bingo," Stone explained.

So, he started taking courses at Madisonville Community College, then moved on the Murray State regional campus. The campus was well within his reach.

He spent most of his days studying at this table in his kitchen, and at his bedroom desk. Typing every assignment, every paper, with the only finger that still worked.

"One time this disease is sometimes aches and pains just pop up out of the blue. It made it really difficult," said Stone.

And now, two years later, his graduation stage wasn't that far either. His degree in Integrated Studies was hand-delivered to him in his living room. Now he's looking for his next distraction.

"Walk stand up, as normal as I can be again," Stone said.

So he can spend the next chapter of his life helping others overcome the same hurdles. Stone also won MSU's Outstanding Student award in his major this spring.

Stone says he plans to work with inmates at a correctional facility, as well as plans on a writing a book about his journey.

