Evansville men facing gang, robbery, and drug charges

Dispatchers confirm there is a crash on Square Deal Mine Road in Boonville. It's at the intersection of Evy Road.More >>
Three men are facing drug charges, and two of them are also facing gang and robbery charges.More >>
Highway 41 in Gibson County is being shut down in all directions because of a multi-vehicle accident, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
Construction crews have started repairing the track at Bosse High School's Enlow Field.More >>
Brett Mulzer of Moore Music donated the benches to the schools. They're all painted in different colors and they're meant for kids looking to make a friend.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morningMore >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
