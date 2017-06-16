Evansville men facing gang, robbery, and drug charges

Three men are facing drug charges, and two of them are also facing gang and robbery charges.

Evansville Police say just before 11:00 a.m. Friday, they were doing surveillance on the northeast side of town.

They say three men, Brandon Sanders, Glen Tenbarge, and John Munoz were seen inside a car in an empty parking lot on North Green River Road.

Officers say they could see a fight going on inside the car, so they intervened.

They say after they broke up the fight, meth and pills were found inside the car.

Police say all three of the men have gang tattoos. They say Sanders told them he recently quit a gang, and now there is hostility towards him.

A witness told officers Tenbarge had a plan to rob someone during a drug deal.

The witness said that person was an "SOS" which is a gang term for "smash on sight."

Police believe Tenbarge planned on carrying out the "SOS" against Sanders because of his gang affiliation, and Munoz agreed to help.

All three men are in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

