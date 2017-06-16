LifeFlight called to Warrick Co. crash

Dispatchers confirm there is a crash on Square Deal Mine Road in Boonville. It's at the intersection of Evy Road.More >>
Highway 41 in Gibson County is being shut down in all directions because of a multi-vehicle accident, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
Construction crews have started repairing the track at Bosse High School's Enlow Field.More >>
Brett Mulzer of Moore Music donated the benches to the schools. They're all painted in different colors and they're meant for kids looking to make a friend.More >>
Huntingburg takes a lot of pride in their involvement in a league of their own, like the famous "there's no crying in baseball" scene.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the sea's apex predator, all in the name of science. Just kidding, it's for "Shark Week."More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
