Elderly couple hospitalized after crash in Boonville

There's new information on a serious crash on Square Deal Mine Road in Boonville.

It happened at the intersection of Evy Road.

Authorities say an elderly couple in an SUV pulled into the path of an oncoming truck.

The father and daughter in the truck were fine, but both people in the SUV were taken to the hospital. One of them was taken there by LifeFlight.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.