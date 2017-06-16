Boonville road closed following serious crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boonville road closed following serious crash

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Viewer Photo Viewer Photo
(WFIE) (WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Square Deal Mine Road in Boonville is closed following a serious crash involving a truck pulling a camper.

It's at the intersection of Evy Road. 

Deputies say several people were hurt and LifeFlight was called.

We'll bring you updates as soon as we get them.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly