Otters 2B Allen living his dream every game day

The Evansville Otters reached the .500 mark for the season, getting the big win over the Lake Erie Crushers on Thursday.

This team is seeing huge success at the plate, leading the Frontier League in total home runs with 42. A big part of that success, the veterans this team has.

One of the important vets, second baseman Josh Allen, who is taking to Bosse Field for the fourth year.

There has been a culture created around the Otters by these vets at Bosse field like Josh Allen, Chris Sweeny, and John Schultz, they have created a bond that keeps them all wanting to come back.

"I mean, I love it here you know," explained Allen. "Andy [McCauley] is probably the best manager I have ever played for, the core group of guys the John Schultz's the Chris Sweeney's and all them we have really established a brotherhood since I came here four years ago and you can't imagine letting these guys come back and not being apart of it."

If you have ever been to an Otters game, Allen is usually the one covered in dirt and takes pride in being called the 'Dirt Devil' and that willingness to get dirty to make plays has led him to being a fan favorite.

"I am not the big strong power guy that is going to hit balls off of the scoreboard or anything you know, so I just try to make it a motto of mine to just try to be as dirty as I can before the game is over and I think that definitely helps win people over when they see you diving everywhere," Allen said.

Allen loves the game of baseball. Many professional baseball players say they are chasing the big leagues, but for Allen he is already living out his dreams.

"I get to wake up everyday to play baseball and I get paid to do it as far as I am concerned big leagues are not, this is a dream come true to me and It is something I thought wasn't going to happen," Allen explained. "Andy [McCauley] gave me the opportunity and I am definitely trying to make the most of it."

"He is one of the toughest kids I have ever met," explained Andy McCauley, Otters manager. "He separated his AC joint in Schaumberg and played the next day. He will never take himself out of the lineup and I think he will fight me if I try to take him out again he just wants to be in the line up and wants to play ball."

