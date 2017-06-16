All EVSC elementary schools now have buddy benches

All 23 elementary schools in the EVSC now have buddy benches in place.

Brett Mulzer of Moore Music donated the benches to the schools. They're all painted in different colors and they're meant for kids looking to make a friend.

The benches help combat loneliness that students face.

EVSC officials say it's an important part of the students learning experience.

"It's an important thing for students. Recess time is a very valuable time because we know the positive benefits of learning in physical activities so we want our students outside getting fresh air, being physically active because we know they're much more attentive than when they go back into the classroom afterward," said Jason Woebkenberg.

Officials say some of the schools received the benches toward the end of the school year and they've already seen the impact they have had on the students.

