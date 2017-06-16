Huntingburg celebrates 25 years of 'A League of their Own'

It's been 25 years since A League of their Own was released and the City of Huntingburg is throwing a celebration this weekend.

Huntingburg takes a lot of pride in their involvement in a league of their own, like the famous "there's no crying in baseball" scene.

It's a perfect fit to have a weekend celebration in honor of the 25th Anniversary.

Mayor Denny Spinner said the impact this movie has made on the city is immeasurable.

"Huntingburg is a city like no other because one of the reasons is because of League Stadium," said the mayor. "We bring 20,000 to 25,000 people to Huntingburg every summer to watch the Dubois County Bombers play."

Organizers want you to dress in 1940's attire during Friday's cocktail party. Two members of the cast will be there.

On Saturday, it's the Dubois County Bombers game with all sorts of activities, including a rematch of the Racine Belles and the Rockford Peaches.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.