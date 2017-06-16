Gibson Co. woman arrested on drunk driving charges

A Gibson County woman is in jail after deputies say was driving drunk and crashed into a ditch.

It happened earlier this week on County Road 200 South near 1150 East.

Deputies say they found 52-year old Mary Ellen Cameron, of Princeton, behind the wheel of a car in a ditch.

After a roadside DUI investigation, Cameron was taken to the Gibson County Jail.

She's facing drunk driving charges, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement charges.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.