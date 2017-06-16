Gibson Co. woman arrested on drunk driving charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Gibson Co. woman arrested on drunk driving charges

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Gibson County woman is in jail after deputies say was driving drunk and crashed into a ditch.

It happened earlier this week on County Road 200 South near 1150 East.

Deputies say they found 52-year old Mary Ellen Cameron, of Princeton, behind the wheel of a car in a ditch.  

After a roadside DUI investigation, Cameron was taken to the Gibson County Jail.  

She's facing drunk driving charges, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement charges. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly