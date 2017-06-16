Police: Guns stolen from vehicles in Huntingburg

A warning from Huntingburg police.

Officers say they are investigating two cases of handguns being stolen from vehicles within the past five days.

Police say both incidents happened on the north side of the city and six vehicles were searched.

Police urge you not to keep firearms in your vehicles and keep doors locked.

If you have any information about the stolen guns, call Huntingburg police.

