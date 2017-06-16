Part of Hwy 41 shut down in all directions after crash in Gibson Co.

Highway 41 in Gibson County is being shut down in all directions because of a multi-vehicle accident, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened at the intersection of County Road 100 W.

Witnesses tell us the crash involved five vehicles. There's no word if anyone was hurt.

Police ask you to avoid the area.

There was another crash at the same intersection back in May, which killed a University of Evansville student.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

