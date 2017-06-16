Hwy 41 reopened after crash in Gibson Co.

Highway 41 in Gibson County was shut down in all directions because of a multi-vehicle accident.

It happened at the intersection of County Road 100 W.

Witnesses tell us the crash involved five vehicles. There's no word if anyone was hurt.

There was another crash at the same intersection back in May, which killed a University of Evansville student.

Highway 41 was shut down for less than an hour while crews cleared the scene.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

