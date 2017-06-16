Bank robbery suspect identified; EPD asks for help to locate suspect

Suspected bank robber has been identified by authorities and they are asking for information regarding his whereabouts, according to a press release from the Evansville Police Department.

Timothy Stiff Jr. was identified as the man who robbed the Fifth-Third Bank on Diamond Avenue, around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. According to the release from EPD, Stiff handed a note demanding money to a teller, but never showed a weapon.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville police release pictures of bank robbery suspect]

EPD is asking anyone with information on Stiff's whereabouts to contact them at 812-436-7979, or through WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

