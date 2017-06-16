Louisville company buys Tin Man Brewing

Tin Man Brewing has a new owner.

14 News reached out to Tin Man early Friday to ask about the progress of a purchase agreement we first told you about in May.

Louisville based Neace Ventures announced Friday afternoon they have purchased the Evansville brewery on W. Franklin Street.

“Neace Ventures is excited to announce the acquisition of Tin Man Brewing Company,” said Neace Ventures President Brad Estes. “The synergies that this fine company brings to our food and beverage portfolio are countless. We proudly welcome the Davidson family into the Neace Ventures family.”

Neace Ventures also owns Old 502 Winery, Falls City Brewing Company, Over the Nine, and Brownies “The Shed” Bar and Grille.

The details of the purchase were not released.

Tin Man had been for sale for $2,390,000.00.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.