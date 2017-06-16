Board OKs tuition increases at most Kentucky universities

The shots fired report came from the area of Powell and Evans Avenues after 11 o'clock Thursday night.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for two suspects in a casino robbery case.More >>
Two months ago, Henderson fiscal court voted unanimously for an ordinance to directly benefit volunteer fire departments.More >>
The Daviess County School Board wants to levy the tax to renovate Apollo High School and build a new middle school.More >>
Several Darmstadt residents packed into the council room at the Civic Center hoping there would be power in numbers. Several voiced their concerns about a new apartment complex, but in the end, the Board of Zoning Appeals voted the project could move forward.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Amazon,com Inc will pay $42 a share for Whole Foods Market Inc., an 18 percent premium to the closing price Thursday.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
