Board OKs tuition increases at most Kentucky universities

The average cost of a four-year degree in Kentucky will be more than $39,000 this fall after state regulators approved tuition increases at all but two of the state's public universities.

The Council on Postsecondary Education approved the increases during its board meeting on Friday. All but two schools asked for the maximum increase allowed. The University of Louisville did not raise tuition for any students. Kentucky State University's board of trustees has not met yet to ask for a tuition increase.

The University of Kentucky had the largest dollar-amount increase, increasing tuition by $452 per year for in-state students. Western Kentucky University had the lowest dollar-amount increase at $290.

State lawmakers cut funding for public colleges and universities by 4.5 percent in the most recent spending plan.

