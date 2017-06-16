Indiana's unemployment rate declines to 3.2 percent in May

The state says Indiana's unemployment rate declined to 3.2 percent in May and is below the national rate of 4.3 percent last month.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state's May jobless rate compared with one of 3.6 percent in April.

Indiana's labor force decreased by 2,062 over the previous month, with an 8,946 increase in employment and an 11,008 decrease in unemployment. Indiana's total labor force is more than 3.33 million and the state has a 64.5 percent labor force participation rate.

Steven J. Braun, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, says in a statement that Indiana continues to see a decline in unemployment insurance claims. He says that he believes it's directly related to a constricting labor market.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)