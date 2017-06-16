Two people show up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating a report of shots fired and if it's connected to two people who showed up at a local ER with gunshot wounds.

The shots fired report came from the area of Powell and Evans Avenues after 11 o'clock Thursday night.

While officers were on the scene, we're told two people showed up at St. Vincent Hospital.

Detectives are now investigating.

We're waiting to hear back from EPD to get more information.

We'll be updating this story in the day ahead.

