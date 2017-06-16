Foggy Friday and Father's Day rain check

The shots fired report came from the area of Powell and Evans Avenues after 11 o'clock Thursday night.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for two suspects in a casino robbery case.More >>
Two months ago, Henderson fiscal court voted unanimously for an ordinance to directly benefit volunteer fire departments.More >>
The Daviess County School Board wants to levy the tax to renovate Apollo High School and build a new middle school.More >>
Several Darmstadt residents packed into the council room at the Civic Center hoping there would be power in numbers. Several voiced their concerns about a new apartment complex, but in the end, the Board of Zoning Appeals voted the project could move forward.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The puppies' owner, 34-year-old Latoya Reid, was reportedly getting her hair done at a nearby salon. She was arrested for ill treatment on animals and possession of marijuana.More >>
