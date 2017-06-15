First Henderson VFD meeting coming up

Two months ago, Henderson fiscal court voted unanimously for an ordinance to directly benefit volunteer fire departments.More >>
The Daviess County School Board wants to levy the tax to renovate Apollo High School and build a new middle school.
Several Darmstadt residents packed into the council room at the Civic Center hoping there would be power in numbers. Several voiced their concerns about a new apartment complex, but in the end, the Board of Zoning Appeals voted the project could move forward.
An Evansville man admitted responsibility in the death of his 8-week-old son and has been sentenced, according to court records.
Kentucky State Police are looking for two suspects in a casino robbery case.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.
