Jasper baseball brings on state

The Jasper Baseball team has had quite the successful season, but despite their great record of 30 and four, they've had to overcome a few roadblocks, and that has made them stronger and determined to win state this weekend.

The Wildcats are playing for a state title: a game not many saw them making it to this season.

"A lot of people counted us out, because of the seniors that we lost last year," said Adam Hedinger, Jasper Senior Catcher. "Each game we had to prove ourselves, and who we are as a team. We've really bonded together throughout these couple months."

Last year, the team lost a lot of talent and heading into this year they had to rebuild and figure out how to smoothly complete the changing of the guard.

The pieces have now all settled into places. They are all leaning on one another and relying on the expertise and experience of long-time head coach Terry Gobert.

"He knows what he's doing. He's been there a couple of times," said Reece Kleinhelter, Jasper Senior Pitcher. " You can see he's probably been in every situation that we're going to be in Saturday, so he's going to know how to counteract it. We just trust in him as players, and our coaching staff will give us what we need."

Jasper baseball is known for its culture of success churning out extremely talented athletes and although not unfamiliar with the state championship stage, it's one they all cherish and are hoping to relish in this opportunity.

"People were asking 'It's been eleven years since you've won,' well, it had been 50 since someone's been there," Head Coach Terry Gobert, said. "It's a difficult thing to do and each one's unique, so you have to make sure you enjoy the process."

The Wildcats will see South Bend St. Joseph this Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern for the 3A state title.

