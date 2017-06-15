Otters’ offense explodes to win series against Crushers

The Evansville Otters offense exploded on Thursday, beating the Lake Erie Crushers 12-3 to win the series.

The Crushers struck first in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Cody Lenahan.

The Otters responded in the bottom half of the frame, taking a 2-1 lead.

In the third, the Otters found the home run ball once again. Alejandro Segovia had a two-run home run while Jeff Gardner hit a solo homer, giving the Otters a 5-1 lead.

Segovia has hit four home runs in the last five games.

Segovia, Gardner and Dane Phillips all have at least eight home runs this season.

The Crushers’ Brandon Murray had a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Lake Erie also scored once in the top of the fifth.

The Otters scored a crooked number in the bottom of the fifth inning with four runs, which included John Schultz’s two-run double and an RBI single from Christopher Riopedre to score Schultz.

Riopedre’s single extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

The Otters had a 9-3 lead heading into the sixth, but didn’t stop there.

In the bottom of the sixth, Schultz blasted a three-run homer to right field to extend the Otters’ lead to 12-3.

Schultz went 2 for 3 with five RBIs, including his second home run in the series.

Evansville starting pitcher Hunter Ackerman earned his third win of the season, allowing three runs with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

The Otters will head east to take on the Washington Wild Things this weekend. First pitch Friday is 6:05 p.m. CT.

Courtesy: Otters Media Relations