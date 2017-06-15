Darmstadt apartment to move forward despite opposition

Several Darmstadt residents packed into the council room at the Civic Center hoping there would be power in numbers (WFIE)

An apartment complex in the Darmstadt area got the green light despite an outpouring of opposition to the project.

Several Darmstadt residents packed into the council room at the Civic Center hoping there would be power in numbers. Several voiced their concerns about a new apartment complex, but in the end, the Board of Zoning Appeals voted the project could move forward.

The apartment complex would be built at the corner of Highway 41 and Hillsdale Road. Residents who spoke out against the project said they were concerned about increased traffic and crime in the area.

After over two hours of debating in a four to two vote, the board reversed the denial of a permit for the development by the Site Review Committee which means the project can move forward.

At least one board member was concerned about the Town of Darmstadt's opposition to the new development and their involvement in trying to get the project shut down.

The developer now needs to work with Darmstadt and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility on a sewer plan before construction can begin.

