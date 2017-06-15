Darmstadt apartment to move forward despite opposition

Two months ago, Henderson fiscal court voted unanimously for an ordinance to directly benefit volunteer fire departments.More >>
The Daviess County School Board wants to levy the tax to renovate Apollo High School and build a new middle school.
Several Darmstadt residents packed into the council room at the Civic Center hoping there would be power in numbers. Several voiced their concerns about a new apartment complex, but in the end, the Board of Zoning Appeals voted the project could move forward.
An Evansville man admitted responsibility in the death of his 8-week-old son and has been sentenced, according to court records.
Kentucky State Police are looking for two suspects in a casino robbery case.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.
For senior class president Marvin Wright, it's a day he will never forget. He wrote and read his own speech instead of the one the school wrote for him and was denied his diploma.
