Evansville man sentenced in death of 8-week-old son

An Evansville man admitted responsibility in the death of his 8-week-old son and has been sentenced, according to court records.

Jesse Schwab and Summer Kellems were arrested in Henderson back in October 2016 and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Toxicology reports showed their son, Damon, had meth in his system but died from not being able to breathe on August 1. Authorities also said the baby was dehydrated and malnourished.

[Warrants issued for parent's arrest after infant son dies from asphyxia]

Court records show Schwab admitted responsibility and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 20-years but will have a 244-day credit for time already spent.

Kellems was arrested again on Thursday and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond. The charge listed states "failure to appear - original charge felony."

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.