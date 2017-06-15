KSP: Suspects in casino robbery case have been identified - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP: Suspects in casino robbery case have been identified

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KSP) (Source: KSP)
(Source: KSP) (Source: KSP)
(Source: KSP) (Source: KSP)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police say they have identified the two suspects in a casino robbery case.

In a news release, KSP said they received a call of a theft complaint at Ellis Park around 4 p.m.

Investigators said a male and female suspect cashed out another person's slot machine when they were turned away.

Officials said the suspects left Ellis Park with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information about the case or the suspects, call the police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly