Watts Chosen in MLB Draft

University of Southern Indiana Baseball senior pitcher Justin Watts (Bryan, Ohio) was selected in the 39th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 1,119th overall pick.



Watts made 28 appearances in his lone season with the Screaming Eagles, including one start against Kentucky Wesleyan College. In that outing, Watts went four innings deep allowing just two hits while striking out six.



For the season, the right-hander totaled 32.2 innings of work en route to a 5-2 record and seven saves. Watts allowed only 26 hits in 2017, while also strucking out 42 batters.



Watts is the first Eagle to be drafted into the MLB since the Texas Rangers selected Taylor Dennis in 2011. Dennis was chosen in the 34th round with the 1,044th overall selection. Jonathan Wandling was the last USI player to enter the pro ranks after being signed as an undrafted free agent by Toronto after winning an NCAA Division II National Championship in 2014.

Courtesy: USI Media Reltaions