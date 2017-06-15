Evansville police investigating armed robbery on south side

Surveillance video from the armed robbery at Mike's Food Market shows a man armed with a gun demanding cash from the clerk.

Evansville police are investigating an armed robbery on the south side.

It happened at Mark's Food Market on E. Riverside Drive around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said two men pulled their shirts up over their faces and stormed into the market with a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Mark's Food Market owner, Mike Malkawl, showed us the surveillance video.

In the video, one man is seen pointing the gun at the cashier's face. Police say the men took $200 in cash and ran off.

Investigators are working to identify the two men.

"We don't have any suspects developed at this time," said EPD's Sergeant Jason Cullum. "We were giving some very good descriptions as soon as the robbery happened. We had officers arriving to check but unfortunately, we were not able to locate them."

Mike Malkawl said in his two years operating the market, this is the first time anything like this has happened.

"Of course, this upsets me, but, what can you do," he said. "I've got to move on. This is the first time it's happened to me."

If you know anything about this case, call Evansville Police at (812) 436-7896, or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at (812) 435-6194.

