Evansville woman rescued following frightening fall

An Evansville woman is recovering after being rescued out of her own home.

Her boss pushed for police to force their way in after he didn't hear from her for days. The 63-year-old victim told 14 News she was helpless. She lay in an upstairs bathroom for more than fifty hours.

The woman explained she was in an upstairs bathroom Monday morning when she tripped and fell. She then hit her head on a vanity and landed in her bathtub.

She works from home and when her boss hadn't heard from her, there was a major concern. Police were called to make a welfare check.

The victim told us she screamed every time she heard someone at the door, but it wasn't enough. After filing a missing person's report, police were able to force their way inside Wednesday.

"She was healthy enough when the incident happened that we were able to get to her in time," said Sgt. Jason Cullum.



Now, Zerlinda Tuck, who lives right next door, said she will keep a closer eye on those who live around her and push for better communication.

"She is my neighbor and I am her neighbor. I don't want her to be afraid of me, nor me afraid of her," Zerlinda said.



Had the victim lay there any longer, she may not have made it out alive.

"I want her to know I am here for her to help her if needed."

The victim is back home. She is a little banged up and bruised, but is expected to be okay.

