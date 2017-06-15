Assistance available for IN residents affected by floods

Starting on Friday, some Indiana residents affected by the floods back in April can apply for financial help.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced help for flood victims in Dubois, Warrick, Perry, Pike, Spencer, and Daviess Counties.

We're told customer service reps will be available at the Disaster Loan Outreach Centers set up in each county.

You have until next Thursday to apply.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.