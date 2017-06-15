Boonville Police searching for person responsible for stealing statues

City police are trying to figure out who is responsible for stealing statues off several porches on Forest Avenue and Division Street in Boonville.

"They have been sitting here for like 10 years, never been bothered," Curtis Like said.

Until sometime early Wednesday morning, when Like says his mother noticed her two large concrete statues were gone.

"I don't believe it was one person," Like said. "I believe it was two people at least. You can see where they went across the yard and they went up the street because they are flaking the paint off of the lions. So you can follow their trail up the street to the corner where they went from there."

Just around the corner, several smaller concrete statues were also taken. None of the missing items have been found.

"I am sure that if you had something taken from you, you would be as upset as my mother and father are," Like said.

Boonville Police said these incidents are most likely connected.

"Night shift officers will increase patrol when they see somebody out and about, they will stop and check on them a little more closely when we have these reports," Boonville Police Chief Daryl Saltzman said.

