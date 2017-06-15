Boonville Police searching for person responsible for stealing statues

Evansville police are investigating an armed robbery on the south side.More >>
Evansville police are investigating an armed robbery on the south side.More >>
We have a follow-up on the inmate who died in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.More >>
We have a follow-up on the inmate who died in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.More >>
She lay in an upstairs bathroom for more than fifty hours.More >>
She lay in an upstairs bathroom for more than fifty hours.More >>
City police are trying to figure out who is responsible for stealing statues off several porches on Forest Avenue and Division Street in Boonville.More >>
City police are trying to figure out who is responsible for stealing statues off several porches on Forest Avenue and Division Street in Boonville.More >>
Starting on Friday, some Indiana residents affected by the floods back in April can apply for financial help.More >>
Starting on Friday, some Indiana residents affected by the floods back in April can apply for financial help.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.More >>
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say they were alerted to what later proved to be an unfounded "dirty bomb" threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night from information in a YouTube video.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say they were alerted to what later proved to be an unfounded "dirty bomb" threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night from information in a YouTube video.More >>
For senior class president Marvin Wright, it's a day he will never forget. He wrote and read his own speech instead of the one the school wrote for him and was denied his diploma.More >>
For senior class president Marvin Wright, it's a day he will never forget. He wrote and read his own speech instead of the one the school wrote for him and was denied his diploma.More >>