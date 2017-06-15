Friends speak out after inmate found dead at Muhlenberg Co. jail

We have a follow-up on the inmate who died in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Harold Waymon English Jr., 34, was found dead in his cell last week. Now, his family and friends are looking for answers.

The woman we spoke with said she's known English since they were kids. She told 14 News he was not supposed to be in town for long. He came from Maryland to visit his daughter.

We caught up with Ashelynn Andrews at the tattoo shop where she works and saw "Justice for Waymon" signs. She said Waymon English had been suffering from alcoholism for months.

He was booked on Monday night and was facing a meth possession charge.

Muhlenberg County jailer Mark Curry said English was in a detox cell and under 20-minute watch.

English's friends and family said they made several phone calls to the jail and asked for him to receive medical help.

Jail officials said earlier, English showed no signs of distress.

We reached out to Curry. He said he will not be able to further comment on the case until a toxicology report comes back.

It's expected to take a few weeks.

