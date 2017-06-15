Haubstadt Sommerfest underway

Haubstadt Sommerfest is underway.

The annual event got underway at 5:00 p.m. Thursday with rides and food booths.

The beirstube opens each night at 7:00 p.m., bands take the stage each night.

Sommerfest lasts through Saturday night at Haubstadt park.

New this year, you're able to buy a popular alcoholic drink from the 90's - Zima.

