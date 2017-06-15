Haubstadt Sommerfest underway - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Haubstadt Sommerfest underway

HAUBSTADT, IN (WFIE) -

Haubstadt Sommerfest is underway. 

The annual event got underway at 5:00 p.m. Thursday with rides and food booths. 

The beirstube opens each night at 7:00 p.m., bands take the stage each night. 

Sommerfest lasts through Saturday night at Haubstadt park.

New this year, you're able to buy a popular alcoholic drink from the 90's - Zima.  

Click here for a full schedule. 

