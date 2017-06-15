Henderson man dead after crash in White Co., IL

A Henderson man is dead after a crash in White County, Illinois.

It happened around noon on Thursday.

State police say 23-year-old Jaylen Ryan Kurtz was speeding on Illinois Route 141, about a quarter-mile east of County Road 350E, when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the White County Coroner.

