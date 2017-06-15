Henderson man dead after crash in White Co., IL

City police are trying to figure out who is responsible for stealing statues off several porches on Forest Avenue and Division Street in Boonville.More >>
City police are trying to figure out who is responsible for stealing statues off several porches on Forest Avenue and Division Street in Boonville.More >>
Starting on Friday, some Indiana residents affected by the floods back in April can apply for financial help.More >>
Starting on Friday, some Indiana residents affected by the floods back in April can apply for financial help.More >>
We have a follow-up on the inmate who died in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.More >>
We have a follow-up on the inmate who died in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.More >>
Haubstadt Sommerfest is underway. The annual event got underway at 5:00 p.m. Thursday with rides and food booths.More >>
Haubstadt Sommerfest is underway. The annual event got underway at 5:00 p.m. Thursday with rides and food booths.More >>
A Henderson man is dead after a crash in White County, Illinois. It happened around noon on Thursday.More >>
A Henderson man is dead after a crash in White County, Illinois. It happened around noon on Thursday.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
With the temperature nearing the 100-degree mark most days, it's tempting to take a quick dip in the nearest swimming pool, pond, or lake.More >>
With the temperature nearing the 100-degree mark most days, it's tempting to take a quick dip in the nearest swimming pool, pond, or lake.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta. The shooting happened on the 2400 block of Lennox Road.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta. The shooting happened on the 2400 block of Lennox Road.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>