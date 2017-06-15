Week-long camp provides hands on learning

Middle school students involved in St. Vincent's H-Camp are getting a behind-the-scene look at the hospital this week.

The camp is limited to 39 students from 15 schools and they rotate in groups learning about what all happens every day at the hospital.

Campers got an engineering and operations tour, including the massive laundry facility. They present what they learned at the end of the camp.

We caught up with a couple of them and they say it's neat to catch a glimpse of the daily operations.

"It's been really cool seeing the boiler room and stuff, like seeing the backup energy," said Elias Ruedlinger. "It can actually produce 6 megawatts of energy when the power goes out so that's really cool."

Applications are open in the fall and students are interviewed and are then chosen from a pool of applicants.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.