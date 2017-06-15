Art kids and blankets donated as part of Subaru's "Loves to Care" initiative

Evansville Subaru partnered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

They're assembling blankets and art kits for kids undergoing cancer treatments. Each kit contains art supplies along with a chalkboard on the outside of the box.

This is part of Subaru's Loves to Care initiative.

Organizers say it's wonderful to see the reactions when the kits and blankets are delivered.

"The blankets and the art kits help them go through the process right now because we're focused on cures with research, but for the folks who are diagnosed right now, they've gotta go through the treatment so we want to make that a little bit easier every day for them," said Shelia Gustafson, the director of Leukemia Society.

This is the second year that Subaru has partnered With the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

