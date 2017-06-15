Employees say eggs and rocks were thrown at Evansville business, window shattered

Someone has been throwing eggs and rocks at a business in Evansville.

Employees at the Golden Buddha on Vann Avenue said they've seen groups of teenagers on bicycles throwing rocks, eggs, and bottles at the restaurant.

We're told it's happened at least once a week for the past few months during the evening hours.

Employees said the most recent incident happened on Tuesday when someone threw a large rock at the business, shattering a window.

We're told the business owner has filed a police report and is asking for increased patrols in the area.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.