Huntingburg celebrates 25 years of "A League of their Own"

(A League of their Own)

Thursday is the start of a three-day celebration for the Tri-State's little piece of Hollywood.

It's the 25th anniversary of the release of "A League of their Own."

Part of the movie was filmed at Huntingburg's League Stadium. The film will be shown Thursday at the Gaslight on 4th Street.

On Friday, there will be a 1940s-style party at the Huntingburg Event Center, where a few cast members will be attending.

The party continues on Saturday, where a rematch between the Rockford Peaches and the Racine Belles is scheduled, followed by a news conference with cast members and Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner.

That's all before the Dubois County Bombers take the field at 7 Saturday night.

