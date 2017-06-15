King, Scales Named IU Athletes of the Year

The Indiana University Department of Athletics announced today that junior women's swimmer Lilly King and senior linebacker Tegray Scales haven been named IU's 2016-17 Athletes of the Year.

Reaching our highest athletic potential and winning championships is a top priority for IU Athletics and Lilly King and Tegray Scales represent true competitive greatness," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass. "They are incredible athletes who serve as ideal standard bearers of our championship heritage. Congratulations to Lilly and Tegray on being named IU Athletes of the Year."

King, also the 2015-16 recipient, started the season off with a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in the 100 breaststroke with an Olympic record time of 1:04.93. She was a member of the gold medal-winning 4x100 medley relay team. For her efforts, King was named USA Swimming's Golden Goggle Award winner for Breakout Performer of the Year.

Her sophomore campaign was equally as historic as her freshman season. The Evansville, Ind., native secured four All-America honors at the 2017 NCAA Championships. She successfully defended her individual national titles in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke. Her time of 2:03.18 in the 200 breaststroke established the American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, IU Natatorium and IU school record.

King put on a show at the Big Ten Championships, winning the individual title in both breaststroke events, touched first in the 200 IM, was a member of the winning 400 medley relay team, scored a second place finish in the 200 medley relay and placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay. She was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships, Big Ten Swimmer of the Year, first team All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten.King became the eighth Hoosier to win Big Ten Women's Swimmer of the Year honors, the first repeat winner since Kate Fesenko in 2009-10. She became the fifth IU swimmer to be named Swimmer of the Championships, the last being Allysa Varva in 2012.

Scales earned second team All-America honors from SI.com in 2016 and became the first Hoosiers linebacker recognized on an All-America team since Van Waiters (3rd team) in 1987.

The 2016 Foster Farms Defensive Player of the Game led the nation with 93 solo stops and 23.5 tackles for loss, and he finished first in the Big Ten with 126 tackles (10th nationally). Scales owns the second spot on the program's single-season TFLs list, shares ninth in total tackles and is ninth with 33.5 career stops for loss.

His nine double-figure tackle games in 2016 led the league and ranked third nationally. Scales added seven sacks, a pick-6 and one forced fumble.

The Cincinnati native put together a streak of six straight 10-tackle games during the regular season. It was the longest streak nationally, the longest streak in the Big Ten since 2012 and the longest streak at IU since at least 1990.

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics