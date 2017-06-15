Evansville retirement community raising awareness on elder abuse

Preventing elder abuse was the mission that was celebrated Thursday at a retirement community in Evansville.

We caught up with organizers at the Rathbone Retirement Community. They hosted several speakers talking about the ways to prevent the physical, emotional, and financial abuse the elderly face nationwide.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also gave a proclamation Thursday. Organizers say it's a team effort to prevent abuse.

Statistics show more than 5-million people are victims of elder abuse every year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.