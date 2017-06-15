Work to improve sidewalks in Owensboro underway

Middle schoolers involved in St. Vincent's H-Camp are getting a behind-the-scene look at the hospital this week.More >>
Someone has been throwing eggs and rocks at a business in Evansville.More >>
Thursday is the start of a three-day celebration for the Tri-State's little piece of Hollywood. It's the 25th anniversary of the release of "A League of their Own."More >>
Preventing elder abuse was the mission that was celebrated Thursday at a retirement community in Evansville.More >>
Work is underway on some sidewalk improvements in Owensboro. Crews will be working on New Hartford Road from the U.S. 60 overpass to East Byers Avenue.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
After an in-depth search and interviews with the original callers, it has been determined that the subjects were more than likely not the two wanted suspects out of Putnam County, GA, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
