Work to improve sidewalks in Owensboro underway

Work is underway on some sidewalk improvements in Owensboro.

Crews will be working on New Hartford Road from the U.S. 60 overpass to East Byers Avenue.

They will also be working on Frederica Street from Sherm Road to West Fifth Street.

A contractor is removing old sidewalk connections and replacing them with ADA compliant ramps at the intersection crosswalks.

Some streets may have temporary lane restrictions during the project.

The work is expected to take about eight weeks.

