Traffic shift while crews work on KY weigh station - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Traffic shift while crews work on KY weigh station

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert to pass along.

Crews will be doing electrical work on the Kentucky Weight Station's open and close signs on Highway 41.

Southbound traffic will move to the left-hand lane between Waterworks Road and the weigh station.

The work will be done from 9 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly