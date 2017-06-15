Boil advisory lifted in McLean Co.

According to the sheriff's office, over the past two months, deputies and Madisonville police officers have been investigating suspected drug trafficking from a home in the 120 block of Victory Street in Mortons Gap, KY.More >>
The North McLean Co. Water District in Livermore has lifted their boil advisory.More >>
For over 20 years Harold Phillips has been an honorary member of the American Legion Riders in Owensboro.More >>
We have heard reports of a three-car crash at St. Joseph and Mohr.More >>
Not they, them, he or she. The people at the Tri-State Alliance's headquarters on John Street want to have an open forum and discussion about their experiences with their parents, as teens, in the LGBTQ community.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.More >>
