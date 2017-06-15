Evansville police release pictures of bank robbery suspect

Evansville police are responding to a bank robbery.

It happened Thursday around 1 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank at Stringtown and Diamond.

EPD: Bank robbery- Stringtown/ Diamond. Black male wearing blue shirt with dark cargo pants. Ran from the bank. Police units in the area. pic.twitter.com/0rLKdfhRPT — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) June 15, 2017

5/3 Bank robber passed a note. No weapon shown. Officers still searching the area. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) June 15, 2017

Police are looking for the suspect, and have released surveillance images.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.