Evansville police release pictures of bank robbery suspect

(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are responding to a bank robbery.

It happened Thursday around 1 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank at Stringtown and Diamond.

Police are looking for the suspect, and have released surveillance images. 

