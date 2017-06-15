Henderson nonprofit honored at Kyndle's 2017 awards breakfast

A Henderson nonprofit is being honored for its hard work and impact on the community.

Thursday morning, Kyndle hosted its 2017 Nonprofit of the Year Awards breakfast.

Three volunteers were honored for their hard work in western Kentucky, but the Nonprofit of the Year Award went to the Children's Advocacy Center of Green River District.

Executive director of the center, Susan Silva, she's so proud of her team.

"Stunned and very very grateful," Silva said. "The Children's Advocacy Center has been located in Henderson for over 20 years and I've been blessed to work there for the past 11 and to see the support of the community is phenomenal."

The nonprofit serves seven counties in Kentucky.

Their mission to promote the prevention of child abuse and family violence in all forms.

