Aces Connor Strain drafted by Los Angeles Dodgers

University of Evansville senior right-handed pitcher Connor Strain was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 9th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday afternoon.

Strain was the 280th overall pick in the draft. The fifth-year senior recorded a 2-5 record in 2017, but put up stellar numbers. He posted an impressive 2.62 ERA in 14 starts. Strain fanned 68 batters in just over 68 innings of work.

"We are thrilled as a program to see Connor get drafted in the 9th round by the Dodgers," UE head baseball coach Wes Carroll said. "He has had a great career in an Aces uniform and he is ready for the next step."

The 2.62 ERA accumulated by Strain in 2017 was second-best in the Missouri Valley Conference and tops among all full-time starting pitchers. He was recognized for his efforts with a berth on the All-Conference First Team. Over the course of his senior campaign, the Shelburn, Ind. product had a scoreless streak of 15 innings while allowing just two runs over five starts in the month of April.

"It is great to see another developed player out of our program get the chance to play at the next level," Carroll added. "We hope to see him up with Kyle Freeland very soon."

Courtesy: University of Evansville