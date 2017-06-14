Otters even the series, beat Crushers

The Evansville Otters hit three home runs, beating the Lake Erie Crushers 13-9 in front of 1,271 at Bosse Field Wednesday.

Lake Erie began the game by scoring five runs in the top of the first inning off Evansville starter Hasten Freeman.

Crusher Jordan Dean led off the game with a solo home run to make it 1-0.

Back-to-back bases loaded walks extended the advantage to 3-0. An Evansville error and sacrifice fly made it 5-0.

Evansville responded in the bottom of the first with a three-run home run by Alejandro Segovia, which scored Josh Allen and Dane Phillips.

In the third with a 5-3 lead, the Crushers added two more runs off a Josh McAdams RBI single and Tanner Lubach sacrifice fly.

Once again, the Otters had an answer in the bottom half of the inning.

Jeff Gardner hit an RBI single that scored Segovia to make it 7-4. One batter later, the Otters tied the game at 7-7 with a Christopher Riopedre three-run home run.

The Otters offense made it five unanswered runs in the fourth. Brandon Soat doubled to left field, scoring Taylor Hillson to make it an 8-7 lead for Evansville.

The Otters added a run in the bottom of the seventh with a Riopedre RBI single.

Riopedre finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs and was a double short of the cycle.

Lubach hit a solo home run in the eighth, cutting the Otters’ lead to 9-8.

An RBI double by Phillips pushed the score to 10-8 in the bottom half of the eighth and Gardner later hit a three-run home run in the inning.

After coming into the game in relief of Freeman, Luc Rennie earned his first win of the season after going 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two unearned runs in his first appearance of the season for Evansville.

Kyano Cummings finished the game, pitching the last two innings.

The series finale is on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday is also Otters History Night and a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday. The 23-year history of the Otters will be highlighted throughout the game. 16 oz. drafts will be $2 and 32 oz. drafts will be $4 at the ballpark.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations