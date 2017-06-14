Daviess Co. schools move forward with new plans

Daviess County public schools intend to move forward with plans to build a new middle school, as well as renovate Apollo High School.

In order to help fund this, the school board voted for a 5.7 cent tax increase back in May.

As we've told you before, Gary Boswell is leading the charge to file a recall petition against the proposed tax increase.

He wants any proposed tax to be something that is decided on by the public in a special election.

On Thursday, the Daviess County board of education plans to move forward and will consider for approval, a project application submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education, of their intent to begin construction.

