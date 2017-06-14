Ruth's House gets a makeover

A special celebration held Wednesday night inside Evansville's newly renovated Ruth's House.

The emergency shelter has been open for several years, but thanks to new donations the property have been fully renovated.

The work includes new flooring, new beds, fresh paint, and a larger backyard.

The capacity of the shelter has also been increased to 20, which gives them the opportunity to reach more women.

